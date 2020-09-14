https://www.independentsentinel.com/bernie-warns-biden-to-go-further-left-to-win-hang-with-aoc/

Democratic socialist [communist] Bernie Sanders is concerned that far-left Joe Biden is too centrist and could lose the election. So far, his platform is far left on every issue although not as far left on a couple of issues with Bernie Sanders. They have been in close contact. Bernie is Biden’s adviser.

The senator wants Biden to make changes like talking about his economic plans and healthcare and campaigning with young ‘liberals’ [he means communists] like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

SANDERS NEEDS TO TALKE ABOUT BERNIE’S AGENDA BASICALLY

Asked for comment, Sanders’s team provided a statement from Faiz Shakir, the senator’s campaign manager in the presidential race, saying that Sanders is “working as hard as he can” to get Biden elected but has advised some strategic adjustments.

“Senator Sanders is confident that Joe Biden is in a very strong position to win this election, but nevertheless feels there are areas the campaign can continue to improve upon,” Shakir said. “He has been in direct contact with the Biden team and has urged them to put more emphasis on how they will raise wages, create millions of good paying jobs, lower the cost of prescription drugs and expand health care coverage,” The Washington Post reported.

President Trump just passed another EO to lower prescription drugs and has done exactly that. He has also increased good paying jobs and would do so again once the virus is gone and if blue cities and states finally open.

Shakir said Sanders “also thinks that a stronger outreach to young people, the Latino community and the progressive movement will be of real help to the campaign.”

Do Latinos want the same communism they left? God help us if they do.

WaPo keeps calling Sanders a liberal. He’s a communist. WaPo keeps saying Biden is taking a centrist path and he isn’t. This entire article was more gaslighting.

Biden isn’t even capable of stringing two sentences together. It’s absurd to think he’s taking any path of his own choosing.

Biden is clueless:

