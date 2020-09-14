https://www.dailywire.com/news/andrew-gillum-comes-out-as-bi-in-return-to-public-life-after-male-escort-scandal

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D) revealed he is bisexual on Monday as the former Florida gubernatorial candidate eases back into public life after he was found too inebriated to speak in a hotel room in March.

Gillum appeared on The Tamron Hall Show on Monday and told host Tamron Hall that he identifies as bisexual and suggested that he has for a long time. Gillum exited rehab for alcoholism and depression in July and has been easing his way back into public life.

“I don’t identify as gay but I do identify as bisexual,” Gillum said. “And that is something that I have never shared publicly before.”

Political circles in Tallahassee, where he served as mayor for four years, have buzzed with rumors about Gillum’s sexuality for years before he confirmed his bisexuality on Monday. Gillum also said that he was considering returning to politics, according to The New York Times.

“Would it be hard? Absolutely,” he said. “But Donald Trump is president.”

On March 13, police found Gillum too inebriated to speak in a hotel room with a man who claimed to be a male escort. The officers were responding to a report that a man had overdosed on methamphetamine. Officers found methamphetamine scattered around the hotel room.

Gillum issued a statement the next day saying that while he was inebriated, he had not used meth.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum said a statement at the time. “While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

“I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement. I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time,” he added.

Several days later, Gillum announced that he would be leaving public life to enter rehab for alcoholism and substance abuse.

“This has been a wake-up call for me,” Gillum said in a statement. “Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles.”

“I will be stepping down from all public facing roles for the foreseeable future,” he added. “I want to apologize to my family, friends and the people of Florida who have supported me and put their faith in me over the years.”

After exiting rehab in June, Gillum said the events on the night of March 13 were the result of a depression he spiraled into after losing the Florida gubernatorial race to GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

