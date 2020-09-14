https://thehill.com/homenews/media/516265-ari-fleischer-slams-irresponsible-trump-for-holding-indoor-rally-this-was-a

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer slammed President TrumpDonald John TrumpCrowd aims ‘lock him up’ chant at Obama during Trump rally Nevada governor: Trump ‘taking reckless and selfish actions’ in holding rally Michigan lieutenant governor blasts Trump coronavirus response: He ‘is a liar who has killed people’ MORE for holding an indoor rally in Nevada over the weekend, with the Fox News contributor calling the decision amid the coronavirus pandemic “irresponsible.”

“Indoor rallies are irresponsible,” Fleischer, who served in the George W. Bush administration, tweeted on Monday.

“Covid-19 is real and this was a bad idea,” he added.

The criticism comes after the Trump campaign promoted the event by mocking protests while urging supporters “to gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment” to hear the president speak.

“If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States,” the campaign said in a Sunday statement leading up to the rally.

The decision by the Trump campaign to hold the event in a warehouse in Henderson, Nevada drew similar criticism from other journalists and political pundits from the left and right, with some reporting that masks were worn by “some” or “very few” attendees who also appeared to not practice social distancing.

Nevada Gov. Steve SisolakSteve SisolakNevada governor: Trump ‘taking reckless and selfish actions’ in holding rally Trump slams Nevada governor at rally, takes aim at mail-in voting Trump campaign to press ahead with Nevada events after venues pull out MORE (D) ripped Trump for defying his state’s coronavirus restrictions, which ban gatherings of 50 or more people.

“Tonight, President Donald Trump is taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada,” Sisolak said. “The President appears to have forgotten that this country is still in the middle of a global pandemic.”

