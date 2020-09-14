https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/leftists-antifa-blm-riot-across-country-threaten-americans-homes-joe-biden-calls-ban-assault-weapons/

They want you dead.

Leftists, Antifa and Black Lives Matter were out again tonight rioting in Pennsylvania after a black man and felon charged police with a knife and was shot dead.

They revolution is on.
And Americans are rightly freaked out with their violence, looting and racist attacks.

And now Joe Biden is calling to ban assault weapons.
They want to disarm you.
Only the criminals will keep their weapons.

