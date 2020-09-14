https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/leftists-antifa-blm-riot-across-country-threaten-americans-homes-joe-biden-calls-ban-assault-weapons/
They want you dead.
Leftists, Antifa and Black Lives Matter were out again tonight rioting in Pennsylvania after a black man and felon charged police with a knife and was shot dead.
Tonight in Lancaster, protesters are calling out police to a skirmish pic.twitter.com/j6WuJ8xZzu
— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 14, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
They revolution is on.
And Americans are rightly freaked out with their violence, looting and racist attacks.
TRENDING: PURE EVIL: Bystanders Laugh, Mock Deputies including 31-Year-Old Mother After They Are Ambushed, Shot in the Head — NO ONE Runs to Help Them
And now Joe Biden is calling to ban assault weapons.
They want to disarm you.
Only the criminals will keep their weapons.