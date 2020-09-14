http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0q1o9oCmmAA/

Over 50 people were shot, 11 fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

On September 13, 2020, Breitbart News reported at least 35 people had been shot, nine fatally, Friday into Sunday morning alone in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

By Monday morning ABC 7 reported the numbers had risen to 51 shot, 12 fatally. The Chicago Sun-Times reported 53 were shot, 11 fatally.

ABC 7 notes four people were shot, one fatally, in Englewood just before 4 p.m. Sunday. The victims were sitting on a porch when a passing vehicle stopped and two people jumped out and began shooting.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and killed, while a 26-year-old woman, 17-year-old boy, and 60-year-old man were all shot and wounded.

An 86-year-old man was shot dead in West Pullman Sunday. His body was discovered about 6 p.m. and police determined he had been shot by an “85-year-old man during a domestic incident.” Police estimate he was shot in the period between 2 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Sunday.

The last fatal shooting of the weekend occurred at 11:30 Sunday night, when a 28-year-old woman was killed and a 26-year-old man wounded while sitting in a vehicle in Garfield Park. Someone “on foot” outside the vehicle opened fire, shooting the woman in the back and the man in the stomach.

Breitbart News reported the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever critically wounded a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Lightfoot’s Chicago on Thursday.

CNN reported a USPIS press release indicating the USPS employee was “shot multiple times while working” on South Ellis Avenue.

She was left in critical condition after the bullets hit her in “the back of both legs, buttocks area, stomach and the back of her head.”

