https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f60c8e0c1981470619f8356
The footage, which was filmed on a Dublin Bus service in Dundrum on the city’s southside saw the unidentified woman racially abuse fellow passengers on the top deck of the bus….
The Weather Channel is taking the responsible approach in informing viewers about Hurricane Sally’s dangers and—possibly— freaking them out just the same, calling the storm surge potentially “not surv…
Josep Borrell, the European Union’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, turned many heads while trying in the EU Parliament to question Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko’s legitimacy, confusing his cou…
The SEC is reportedly examining the merits of short-seller Hindenburg Research’s claims that electric vehicle manufacturer Nikola misled investors about its business prospects….
The English doctoral program at the University of Chicago announced recently that it will only accept Ph.D. candidates that are specialized in “Black Studies” this year. According to a statement publi…