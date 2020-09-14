https://babylonbee.com/news/audience-boos-as-football-game-breaks-out-at-political-rally/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Attendees to a political rally were all set for a somber time reflecting on the ills of society, but at the start of the rally, a number of the speakers instead of lecturing the audience began to throw around a pigskin in an entertaining game of football. The boos were deafening.

“I come to these to be lectured and talked down to,” said Jeremy Hopkins, one of the attendees. “I don’t want to be entertained. Who thought this was a good idea?”

The speakers were unapologetic. Evan Perkins, who was there to talk about racism and inequality, said, “I know people come to these to hear about what’s wrong with the world, but maybe they need to lighten up a bit. They should have a little fun; there’s always plenty of other time to complain.”

After the football game, the speakers did get to their speeches, but many attendees had left in protest. Perkins was said to have given a pretty good speech, though he was suffering from a minor concussion.

