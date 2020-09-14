https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/516330-authorities-confirm-south-dakota-attorney-general-involved-in-fatal

Local authorities are investigating a fatal accident that involved South Dakota’s attorney general.

The Argus Leader reported Monday that the South Dakota Highway Patrol, with assistance from investigators from North Dakota, are investigating an accident that occurred late Saturday and killed Joe Boever, 55.

State Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (R) is believed to have stuck Boever.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night,” Ravsnborg said in a statement issued by his office. South Dakota Gov. Kristi NoemKristi Lynn NoemSouth Dakota governor defends Sturgis rallygoers: ‘Exercised their personal freedom to attend’ Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was ‘superspreading event’ that cost public health .2 billion: analysis What message did the Republicans’ convention convey? MORE (R) initially told the pubic that Ravsnborg had been involved in the accident.

“As Governor Noem stated, I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to continue do so moving forward. At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.”

The incident took place as Boever was walking on the side of the road near Highmore, S.D. Boever’s cousin told the Argus Leader that Boever was walking to his own vehicle, which was in a ditch off the side of the road.

Ravnsborg had reported the crash to the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office and said that he believed he had hit a deer, according to the Argus Leader. It noted that a press release issued about the accident did not state how long after the accident the 911 call was placed.

Boever’s body was not discovered until Sunday morning.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is reportedly leading the investigation with assistance from investigators dispatched from North Dakota due to the AG’s role overseeing South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the agency informed the Argus Leader. Highway Patrol officials did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim’s cousin, Victor Nemec, told the Argus Leader in a statement that he held the attorney general personally responsible for his cousin’s death.

“The attorney general hit my cousin as he was walking down the side of the road and killed him,” Nemec said.

Ravnsborg’s office told the Argus Leader on Monday that the Ravnsborg did not report to the office on Monday but “is performing his duties as attorney general and is available for such.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

