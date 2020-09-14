https://www.outkick.com/ravens-kneel-national-anthem/

Before the game, the Baltimore Ravens stood together for the black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” When it came to the national anthem, however, they did the opposite.

Here is what happened:

And…

Outkick’s Clay Travis weighs in.

And this is why the NFL ratings tanked on opening night.

Bad, bad look for all involved.

