Before the game, the Baltimore Ravens stood together for the black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” When it came to the national anthem, however, they did the opposite.

Here is what happened:

The Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” is currently being played. Ravens players are lined up at the goal line, while the Browns returned to their locker room. It looks like one Raven is kneeling. pic.twitter.com/DfGlVdXpFq — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 13, 2020

Ravens players line up at the goal line for the rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” aka the Black national anthem. Matthew Judon and Marlon Humphrey kneeled. pic.twitter.com/k2kZrm1x2x — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 13, 2020

And…

NFL players all over the league are kneeling during the national anthem. We simply aren’t allowed to enjoy sports anymore without politics being shoved down our throats. pic.twitter.com/0UuVMJ2zRP — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 13, 2020

Outkick’s Clay Travis weighs in.

The Ravens stood for the black national anthem. And then most of the team kneeled for the national anthem. That, my friends, is a REALLY bad look. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 13, 2020

Question: how can the Ravens argue it’s not about respect for the anthem when they stand for the black national anthem and kneel for the United States national anthem? They can’t. They’ve checkmated themselves. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 13, 2020

And this is why the NFL ratings tanked on opening night.

Bad, bad look for all involved.

