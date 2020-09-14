http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9jx4YzNS_eI/

The Bay of Pigs Veterans Association-Brigade 2506 presented President Donald Trump with an award for opposition to human rights abuses and totalitarianism, releasing a statement on Sunday endorsing the 45th president’s reelection.

The organization wrote in a statement:

It was with great satisfaction that we read President Donald J. Trump’s twitter mentioning the event in which the Veterans Association Brigade 2506 presented a recognition award, consisting of the emblem used by our patriots during the battle of the Bay of Pigs Invasion, Cuba, 1962. The award was presented to president Trump for the purpose of recognizing his political and social platform, which is in line with the conservative beliefs of our organization and his objectives of ending totalitarian regimes, drug and human trafficking and human rights abuses in our hemisphere and beyond. We know what t is to live under socialism and we reject te efforts of the terrorist tactics that the extreme left is using to transform this country, our adopted country, into a socialist state. We know that President Trump with restore unity and law and order to the streets of our cities. We strongly support and endorse President Trump and his campaign for the Presidency of the United States of America. His many accomplishments fully justify his reelection and the continuation of his efforts to Make America great Again.

Oye, @ddale8…👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 “It is with great satisfaction that we read President Donald J. Trump’s twitter mentioning the event in which the Veterans Association-Brigade 2506 presented a recognition award” “We strongly support and endorse President Trump” https://t.co/ytYGIW2cCi pic.twitter.com/X9KP6RGeU5 — Equipo Trump – Text VAMOS to 88022 (@EquipoTrump) September 14, 2020

On Sunday, Trump said he received the “Bay of Pigs Award” at a Latinos for Trump even in Las Vegas, Nevada. Assorted left-wing news media accused Trump of claiming reception of a “non-existent” award. Trump tweeted about it that day.

Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work! Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

For those confused by Trump’s claim he got the “highly honored Bay of Pigs Award”: He got an endorsement in 2016 from the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association. It’s not an award. He has a long history of turning endorsements and other non-awards into awards. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 13, 2020

Trump received the anti-communist organization’s first presidential endorsement in 2016. “Our decision was a no-brainer,” said a representative of the group at the time, warning that “corruption in our public life has become rampant and has to be stopped,” including the “socialist progressive agenda of Hillary Clinton.”

