The presidential campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden has added hundreds of lawyers, including former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder, in case of a contested election, Fox News reported Monday.

Holder will play a leading role in outreach to voter rights group, Fox said quoting an unidentified campaign source.

It also said that while the campaign has added hundreds of attorneys on a paid basis, it also has thousands of “lawyers and volunteers” involved its “voter protection program.”

The legal team is similar to one announced by the campaign of President Donald Trump in early September, “Lawyers for Trump” – a coalition to “protect the integrity” of November’s election.

“Democrats are working to shred election integrity measures one state at a time, and there’s no question they’ll continue their shenanigans from now to November and beyond,” Trump campaign General Counsel Matthew Morgan told Fox News. “The Trump campaign is fighting to ensure every valid ballot across America counts – once.”

Biden’s legal effort is led by the campaign’s general counsel, Dana Remus, which is being bolstered by New York University faculty member Bob Bauer, who was general counsel to the Obama-Biden campaigns in 2008 and 2012, and co-chair of former President Obama’s Presidential Commission on Election Administration. Bauer is on leave from NYU.

The legal team also includes special litigation section, which includes former Solicitors General Donald Verrilli and Walter Dellinger, and a team at the law firm Perkins Coie, which is headed by Marc Elias.

Lawyers for Trump includes Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, former Deputy White House Counsel Stefan Passantino, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, former U.S. Attorney General Ed Meese and the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

