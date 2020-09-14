https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/campaign-staff-texas-beto-orourke/2020/09/14/id/986870

The Biden campaign added 13 new hires to its team in Texas on Monday, The Texas Tribune reports.

The move to beef up staff in Texas comes as some polls indicate the state could be in play in the upcoming election.

The new hires include people who served under the Obama administration, Texas state legislature, and Texas congressional delegation, according to the newspaper.

Dallas Jones, a political consultant and commentator, was named political director, while Jackie Uresti, the 2016 Texas state director for Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and Jerry Phillips, the former executive director of the House Democratic Campaign Committee, were added as political advisers.

Bethanie Olivan, who worked on the 2020 presidential campaign for former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, will serve as a digital organizing director and Terry Bermea, ex-deputy state director for former presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, will work as an organizing director for the Biden campaign.

According to the campaign, David Gins will be state operations director and Victoria Godinez will work as a communications associate. The other new hires include six deputy coalitions directors: Dominique Calhoun, Terri Ervin, Karim Farishta, Joseph Ramirez, Deidre Rasheed, and Lola Wilson.

The new hires will join other Texas hires who were announced at the beginning of August.

A poll released earlier this month by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas found President Donald Trump only led Biden by 2 percentage points among likely Texas voters. Another survey held in early July indicated Biden led Trump by 5 points.

The last time Texas went Blue was when President Jimmy Carter was elected in 1976.

