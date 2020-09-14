https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/14/biden-campaigns-latest-legal-moves-make-it-look-like-theyre-getting-ready-for-a-loss-but-not-to-concede/

Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) have been posing a scenario for months now, which is that President Trump might lost the election but refuse to concede:

CNN’s @FareedZakaria: We need to prepare for a “deeply worrying scenario” on November 3 as mail-in ballots may delay the presidential election results. Will President Trump accept the outcome if Joe Biden wins? #FareedsTake pic.twitter.com/KDuLPtCrrW — CNN (@CNN) September 13, 2020

However, based on the latest news out of the Biden campaign, it might actually be the other way around:

Joe Biden’s campaign is expanding its legal operation in anticipation of a major fight over voting this fall. https://t.co/4SebOJWijI — ABC News (@ABC) September 14, 2020

Wow, the Biden campaign seems fairly confident… that they’re going to lose:

Does this sound like the action of a campaign that is up double digits as the “polls” suggest? — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) September 14, 2020

Doesn’t sound like a very confident campaign who thinks they can win. — Iroquois Pliskin (@zigzagtshirt) September 14, 2020

Sounds like Biden is getting ready for a loss? 🤔 — Dianne (@5909_dianne) September 14, 2020

an obvious sign they think they are winning in the polls, right ? https://t.co/XqYYRGWZ7r — Harry Bawlz (@2HarryBawlz) September 14, 2020

Team Joe doesn’t believe the polls?

And those guys are trying to pump you full of concern that the OTHER guy won’t concede if he loses. — Doug (@hishiholydrness) September 14, 2020

Isn’t it ironic.

Preparing for the lawfare the libs will wage when they lose this election, no matter what the reality of the votes or the cost to the “sacred institutions of our democracy” they’ve pretended to care about for 4 years https://t.co/n2M7xFXqXZ — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 14, 2020

The Democratic Party is pathetic.

Guilty of literally everything they accuse the right of doing. — 🇺🇸 PeppermintPatty🇺🇸 (@PepperGnome) September 14, 2020

And just like that, the Biden campaign goes from a failed political strategy to a failed legal strategy. https://t.co/h9wi3HC62m — Loneprotester (@Loneprotester) September 14, 2020

Joe Biden’s campaign going all in to steal election. https://t.co/u8Y82d6kvw — Edmund Kozak (@EGKozak) September 14, 2020

He knows he is going to lose that’s why. Lose by a landslide… https://t.co/mlG4aseZQ8 — 𝕋𝕙𝕖𝔹𝕖𝕤𝕋𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕤 🎯👍🎯 (@ThePivotKing) September 14, 2020

Didn’t Hillary Clinton just four years ago say that not accepting the results of an election was a “threat to democracy”?

I was told there would be acceptance of the results of the election. Must have misheard that. https://t.co/IhNzvgEcf3 — Juan Delgado (@BurritoHunting) September 14, 2020

The Dems’ rule changed fast after Hillary lost in 2016.

