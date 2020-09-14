https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-if-trump-wins-suburbs-will-be-blown-away-in-superstorms-and-other-hellish-events/

BIDEN on ???: Joe Tells Tom Hanks He Was Sworn-In as Vice President in January of 2018

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.19.20

Democratic Nominee Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled convention Tuesday night; telling actor Tom Hanks he was sworn in as Vice President in 2018 before correcting himself.

“40 years later, to the month in January of 2018… I found myself in a circumstance… where, uh, actually 2012, I found myself standing in the same spot I was standing 40 years earlier,” said Biden. “I was waiting for a black man to come and pick me up, from Philadelphia, a guy named Barack Obama to take me to Washington to be sworn in as Vice President.”

Joe Biden repeatedly forgets he was first inaugurated as vice president in 2009: “January of 2018…I mean excuse me 2012”pic.twitter.com/pw3dVL6yoQ — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) August 18, 2020

Watch Biden’s comments above.