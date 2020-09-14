https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-pitches-tougher-gun-control-after-deputy-ambush-attack_3498877.html

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday called for tighter gun restrictions in the wake of what authorities described as an ambush, in which two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were critically wounded.

“Weapons of war have no place in our communities,” Biden wrote in a tweet. “We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

His statement followed an earlier tweet, in which he referred to a 10-year Senate ban on “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines, saying Congress should never have let it expire, adding, “[a]s president, I’ll take on the @NRA and we’ll ban them once again.”

Biden’s comments follow an earlier statement he made when he called the incident, in which a 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy were shot in Compton, “unconscionable.”

“This cold-blooded shooting is unconscionable and the perpetrator must be brought to justice. Violence of any kind is wrong; those who commit it should be caught and punished,” Biden wrote.

Video footage of the shooting showed a suspect approaching the vehicle in which the deputies were sitting before opening fire. The two officers are expected to recover, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva said Sunday. After being shot at point blank range, the officers were still able to call for help.

“They performed in an admirable fashion in spite of grave adversity,” Villanueva said in a conversation with local religious leaders. “God bless them.”

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department (LASD) deputies walk outside St. Francis Medical Center hospital following the ambush shooting of two deputies in Compton, in Lynwood, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2020. (Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters)

President Donald Trump first responded to the ambush-style shooting on Sunday, referring to criminals who target law enforcement as “animals that must be hit hard!”

“If [the deputies] die, fast trial death penalty for the killer. Only way to stop this!” Trump later wrote.

The LA County sheriff, in a tweet on Monday, thanked Biden and Trump for expressing their sympathies.

“On behalf of @LASDHQ, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to both @RealDonaldTrump and @JoeBiden for reaching out today and offering their kind words regarding the horrific ambush which our two brave deputies survived last night,” Villaneuva wrote.

Trump later went after Biden for allegedly being weak on crime.

“He’s not strong for law and order and everybody knows that,” Trump said of Biden on Sunday. “When you see a scene like happened just last night in California with the two police people—a woman, a man—shot at stone cold short range.”

Trump and GOP allies have often cast Biden and Democratic elected officials as weak on crime in the midst of Black Lives Matter protests and a wave of anti-police sentiment following George Floyd’s death in May. Far-left activists and some Democratic politicians have also called to defund or abolish police departments over the summer. Biden has said he opposes defunding police departments.

“Let’s get the facts straight, I not only don’t want to defund the police,” Biden said in August, “I want to add $300 million to their local budgets to deal with community policing to get police and communities back together again.”

However, on July 8, Biden said that he was in favor of redirecting some police funds to community policing and other initiatives when asked about it in an interview. “Yes, absolutely,” he replied.

Trump, meanwhile, has frequently touted himself as the “law and order” candidate.

