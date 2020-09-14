https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/arsonist-california-wildfires-forestry-management/2020/09/14/id/986864

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of being a climate change denier as California continues to be plagued by wildfires, according to the Washington Examiner.

“If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised that more of America is ablaze?” Biden asked reporters during a speech in Delaware.

Biden cautioned if Trump won a second term in office, “these hellish events will continue to become more common, more devastating, and more deadly.”

“We have to act as a nation,” Biden said. “It shouldn’t be so bad that millions of Americans live in the shadow of an orange sky and are left asking, ‘Is doomsday here?'”

“This is another crisis he won’t take responsibility for,” Biden said. “This is the same president who threw paper towels at the people of Puerto Rico instead of truly helping them recover and rebuild.”

Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is planning on meeting with California emergency service officials on Tuesday to get more information on the fires.

“The science is clear, and deadly signs like these are unmistakable — climate change poses an imminent, existential threat to our way of life. President Trump can try to deny that reality, but the facts are undeniable,” Biden said. “We absolutely must act now to avoid a future defined by an unending barrage of tragedies like the one American families are enduring across the West today.”

