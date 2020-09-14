https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-votes-person-delaware-primary-monday-proving-person-voting-safe-elderly/

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, 77, provided support for those urging in person voting in this year’s elections by showing up with wife Jill Biden Monday morning at the New Castle County elections office in Wilmington, Delaware to cast an early vote in the September 15 state primary.

Reporters asked Biden about his confidence in the November election and about early voting, but did not press him on not voting by mail for the primary to set an example. Democrats have been waging a campaign calling for nationwide mail-in voting for the presidential election which President Trump warns is a set-up for massive vote fraud to steal the election.

Joe and Jill Biden leave the polling station after casting their early ballots for the Delaware statewide primary. You can’t tell in this shot, but @DrBiden’s boots have the word “VOTE” written up the side in silver. pic.twitter.com/TvmeRojUTc — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 14, 2020

Joe Biden w/wife Jill after early voting in Tuesday’s Delaware’s primary today on whether all votes will be counted this fall: “I have confidence Trump will try to not have that happen,but I’m confident the American public is going to insist on it.” https://t.co/iNnZhiAVrP @cspan pic.twitter.com/f6Ea2MRCne — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) September 14, 2020

C-SPAN video of Biden briefly talking to reporters after voting in person.

Last month, Biden promoted mail-in voting while taking a shot at President Trump for voting absentee in the Florida primary, “Voting by mail is safe and secure. And don’t take my word for it: Take it from the President, who just requested his mail-in ballot for the Florida primary on Tuesday.”

Voting by mail is safe and secure. And don’t take my word for it:

Take it from the President, who just requested his mail-in ballot for the Florida primary on Tuesday. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 14, 2020

