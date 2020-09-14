https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/14/bidens-case-against-climate-arsonist-trump-hinges-on-suburbanites-being-terrified-getting-burned-flooded-out-and-blown-away-video/

Joe Biden is taking the reins from Gavin Newsom for a bit and holding Donald Trump personally responsible for climate change:

“We have to act as a nation,” Biden says of climate change. “It shouldn’t be so bad that millions of Americans live in the shadow of an orange sky and are left asking, is doomsday here?” — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 14, 2020

“It’s happening everywhere. It’s happening now. And it affects us all,” Biden says of climate change. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 14, 2020

“Donald Trump’s climate denial may not have caused these fires and record floods and record hurricanes. But if he gets a second term, these hellish events will continue to become more common, more devastating and more deadly,” Biden says. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 14, 2020

Biden flips Trump’s warnings to the suburbs: “If we have four more years of Trump’s climate denial, how many suburbs will be burned in wildfires? How many suburban neighborhoods will have been flooded out? How many suburbs will have been blown away in superstorms?” — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 14, 2020

Watch:

.@JoeBiden: If Trump wins again, “how many suburbs will be burned in wildfires? How many suburban neighborhoods will have been flooded out? How many suburbs will have been blown away in superstorms?” pic.twitter.com/bWYZpI9iiz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2020

Biden: “If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised if we have more of America ablaze? If you give a climate denier four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised when more of America is underwater?” pic.twitter.com/pUFhJ4AmgE — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 14, 2020

When all else fails, try to terrify the public into voting for you.

Biden was Vice President for 8 years. Was in the a Senate for 37 years. What did he do to stop all these worsening events? https://t.co/664rWBato1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2020

Or did all these catastrophic man made climate events just start happening in 2016 on a planet that is 4 billion years old? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2020

Joe Biden is almost as old as the earth and he sure as hell hasn’t done anything to stop climate change.

“Vote for me because I can control the elements of nature itself!” https://t.co/PXX8UIZ3AW — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) September 14, 2020

When he learns to control nature, he can get back to us. Til then, he can stay in the basement. Just to be safe.

Shorter Biden: Elect me and floods, fires, and hurricanes will stop. If not, your house will either flood, burn down, or get blown away! Another day, another threat and continued extortion by the Biden campaign and their media handlers. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 14, 2020

