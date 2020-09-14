https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/big-breasted-jesus-ignites-controversy/

(ICELAND MONITOR) — An advertisement from the National Church of Iceland, encouraging children to attend Sunday school, caused quite a controversy over the weekend. It depicts a big-breasted, bearded Jesus, wearing a white dress and makeup, cheerfully dancing under a rainbow.

The ad had been posted on the church’s website and Facebook page but was removed Saturday. The cheerful Jesus will continue to adorn Reykjavík buses, though, for at least two more weeks.

Pétur Georg Markan, media representative for the church, recently told mbl.is that the church believes it is positive and natural for Jesus to appear to people in all possible forms. In that way, the church celebrates diversity.

