BLM protesters in Charlotte, North Carolina (Video screenshot)

A black street preacher in Charlotte, North Carolina, declaring “Jesus saves” was attacked by a mob shouting “F*** Jesus.”

The confrontation took placing during Republican National Convention events in the city in August but was ignored by media and spotlighted Monday by the Gateway Pundit.

See the video of marchers:

[embedded content]

See the attack on the preacher:

