A black street preacher in Charlotte, North Carolina, declaring “Jesus saves” was attacked by a mob shouting “F*** Jesus.”

The confrontation took placing during Republican National Convention events in the city in August but was ignored by media and spotlighted Monday by the Gateway Pundit.

BLM Marxists attacked a man chanting “the blood of Jesus” in Charlotte, #NorthCarolina. Via Facebook -Sam L Bethea.

BLM/Antifa/NOI have publicly announced their intentions to kill Christians & nonChristians, steal their possessions and destroy the West.pic.twitter.com/EZo5nyuhrX — ChristianFreedom✝️ (@CfuFreedom) September 12, 2020

