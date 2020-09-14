https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/black-lives-matter-protesters-injured-surfing-cop-car-blocking-traffic-near-site-president-trump-sacramento-visit-video/

Several Black Lives Matter protesters were injured while blocking traffic near the site of President Trump’s visit to Sacramento, California on Monday. Trump met with Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials about the devastating wildfires plaguing the West Coast.

Videos posted online show several incidents of protesters blocking traffic lanes and harassing drivers, including swarming a police car. One protester climbed on the hood the police car as it tried to escape the mob. The protester crawled hood, onto the windshield and up on the roof as the police car kept driving. The protester surfed off the roof down the rear window and tried unsuccessfully to land on his feet, instead spinning out and hitting the pavement hard.

BREAKING: Man injured at anti-Trump demonstration in #California, after jumping on top of police car — and police car speeding off. pic.twitter.com/nb13aoEhGx — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) September 14, 2020

In Sacramento, CA outside a Trump event – somebody jumped on the hood of a police cruiser and they are now claiming that the police “ran him over”

Video here: https://t.co/9IJ1ktqh3A pic.twitter.com/tgGRFr0IoO — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 14, 2020

Longer version has protesters chanting, “You can’t stop the revolution!”

View from rear of cop car:

Our camera was rolling when anti- Trump protestors surrounded a CHP patrol car. One person climbed on the hood and the officer drove forward. Two people were injured…one was taken to hospital. The crowd had gathered to protest the President as he visited Sacramento pic.twitter.com/5iZFjXGglz — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) September 14, 2020

Another incident going viral is of a car being blocked by protesters that swerved into them and drove off. Other angles below the viral news video shows what really happened.

Trump supporters attacking protesters in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/T6hzw1spaK — PoliticalGroove (@PoliticalGroove) September 14, 2020

Stolen from a commie: alternate angle of incident with the car being attacked above, they are framing this as the car trying to run them over. Sacramento, CA – outside a Trump event pic.twitter.com/9S9lbynl3R — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 14, 2020

Cars were being attacked and blocked outside of a Trump event in Sacramento, California today pic.twitter.com/IzMnj9TTwN — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 14, 2020

An ambulance took at least two of the injured protesters away.

NOW: Outside President Trump’s Sacramento arrival we saw vehicle swipe at least two demonstrators. Vehicle’s window was broken.

One demonstrator being taken away in ambulance. The other was treated by fellow demonstrators and appears to be standing now.

Stay with @kcranews pic.twitter.com/DNrSFGyabz — Vicki Gonzalez (@VickiGonzaleztv) September 14, 2020

Another demonstrator hospitalized.

From our vantage point these injuries involve a CHP unit.

CHP car sped off and at least two demonstrators were injured.

This is the third vehicle that’s come into contact with demonstrators on foot that we’ve witnessed.

Stay w. @kcranews pic.twitter.com/xSebFqREFx — Vicki Gonzalez (@VickiGonzaleztv) September 14, 2020

More from the scene:

Protest just turned ugly when demonstrators surrounded a CHP car, got on the hood and the officer drove through the people. One person injured. pic.twitter.com/oh5kikcNd1 — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) September 14, 2020

President Trump’s visit has brought out supporters and protesters. Demonstrators currently in the middle of Watt Ave. pic.twitter.com/eChhcxy5Hu — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) September 14, 2020

And earlier:

Here at McClellan Park in Sacramento, where hundreds of Trump supporters and a few protesters are awaiting President Trump’s arrival. He’s expected to speak with fire officials about the California wildfires. pic.twitter.com/999XAx4Sl0 — Kellen Browning (@Kellen_Browning) September 14, 2020

President Trump just arrived at the airport in Sacramento, here are the reactions of his supporters pic.twitter.com/JsgakCSKF0 — Ines Pohl (@inespohl) September 14, 2020

