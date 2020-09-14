https://www.theepochtimes.com/california-city-manager-after-police-officers-are-shot-chickens-come-home-to-roost_3498836.html

A city manager in California posted that the “chickens [had] come home to roost” after two police officers were ambushed in Los Angeles County on Saturday.

Jose Ometeotl serves as the city manager of Lynwood.

He took to Instagram to say that “the shooting of anyone is a wholly unacceptable occurrence in society” and that he doesn’t condone violent attacks against police officers.

But Ometeotl’s post included a graphic saying, “chickens come home to roost,” an alternative way to say “what goes around comes around.”

“I will say that communities like Compton have been plagued by deputy gangs that inflict fear and violence in the community,” the city manager wrote. “These deputies murdered, framed, and stole from the community just because they could.”

He later added, “The fact that someone randomly opened fire on deputies is to be expected in the society we live in today.”

The post was later deleted.

A gunman walks up to sheriff’s deputies and opens fire without warning or provocation in Compton, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2020. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

Video footage showed two deputies being ambushed in Compton on Saturday by a man who then ran away. A $100,000 reward is being offered for his capture.

Lynwood is located near Compton.

The city issued a statement following the city manager’s social media post.

“There have been comments made today (Sunday) by our City Manager on his personal social media that are his personal opinions and don’t reflect the position of the Lynwood City Council,” the statement read.

Ometeotl didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A petition calling for his resignation has garnered over 200 signatures.

Both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said they want quick justice for what happened.

“We also believe that when you murder a police officer, you should receive the death penalty,” Trump told a rally in Nevada, calling the shooter “an animal.”

“This cold-blooded shooting is unconscionable and the perpetrator must be brought to justice,” Biden said on Twitter. “Violence of any kind is wrong; those who commit it should be caught and punished.”

