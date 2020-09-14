https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/09/14/maskless-woman-hops-on-kfc-counter-demands-food-in-total-meltdown-after-she-was-refused-service-972384

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE

An out of control woman at a Fresno, Calif., Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant was really hungry, it seems.

The only trouble was, the young lady, who was quickly tagged “Dora the Explorer” on social media because of the backpack, wasn’t wearing a face mask and the employees refused to serve her.

Also tagged an “anti-masker,” the woman’s response was to ramp up the aggression big league, jumping up on the counter and screaming at the employees in the store.

“Gimme something to f*cking eat! I’m hungry!” she screamed.

Anti-masker in Fresno, California demands mashed potatoes & chicken from KFC pic.twitter.com/IicUIOKdhr — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 12, 2020

“Mashed potatoes and chicken,” she demanded. “Mashed potatoes and chicken!”

One of the poor workers being subjected to the temper tantrum told the woman that he would get fired if he served her and she replied, “You don’t even work here!”

When it was clear she wasn’t going to get her way, the woman began kicking things off the counter.

The employee told her to get down and explained he could not serve her if she wasn’t wearing a mask.

After careful consideration, the hungry woman retorted, “F*ck you! F*ck you!”

When she got down from the counter and began storming toward the exit, one of the diners in the restaurant tells the woman that he has an extra mask in the car.

But she declined, saying she didn’t “need any of this sh*t,” telling the man it was “all f*cking disgusting.”

While some attribute the woman’s actions to the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may have some merit, others counter to insist it’s the end product of the left’s nearly four month campaign of challenging authority in America.

Speaking of, those arguments collided in a recent incident that played out on a Spirit Airlines flight, with a self-described black “queen” snapped, engaging in a rant about white privilege, coronavirus, and God.

More likely, as a social media user noted, with California’s huge homeless population and rampant drug addiction, the woman was probably dealing with something other than resistance to wearing a mask:

Oh no fam, this aint an anti-masker. We have a HUGE homeless/ Drug Addict population here in the central valley. Sadly I see something similar to this at least once a weekish — Johnny Cruz (@MrCruz2u) September 12, 2020

Here’s a sampling of other responses to the story from Twitter, with drugs being a common theme:

I think I married her two sisters — buddy kuykendall (@buddykuykendal2) September 13, 2020

This is someone in crisis. You should delete this and let them have dignity. — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) September 12, 2020

I ain’t wired like y’all. I would baptize her with the hot grease. — mack mittens (@mackmittens) September 12, 2020

Don’t apologize to THAT Hun! Just call the cops! Front line workers should just set their OWN standards on how they will be treated by calling the cops immediately! She’s on drugs! — Omg_its_Morag (@ItsMorag) September 12, 2020

I wonder if she’s single. — ✊🏼no justice 🏴‍☠️ no peace ✊🏾 (@amen2me) September 12, 2020

What in the absolute hell is wrong with people? — Classic Movies 🎞 (@ClassicMP) September 13, 2020

The chicken, right?!? Those secret spices will have any rational person climb a counter and go bonkers — Vannie au Julii-Rath (@vanniethefake) September 13, 2020

That’s a mashed potato issue. — Donny Fowler (@Skate4Blazers) September 12, 2020

Latest posts by Tom Tillison see all)



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

