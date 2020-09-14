https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/canada-covid-19-protests-pandemic/2020/09/14/id/986866

Anti-mask protesters in Montreal and Vancouver took to the streets Sunday slamming the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and even showing support for President Donald Trump, Newsweek reports.

The “March for Freedom” in Vancouver was against “government tyranny” and “government corruption,” organizer Ryan Kulbaba said.

“We want our body, our choice,” Kulbaba said as he addressed the crowd. “This is all due to a virus that has spread [around] the world. It’s not called COVID, it’s called socialism and communism.”

Protestors reportedly held up signs against mandatory mask policies, although British Columbia currently does not have one, though masks are recommended in public. They also held signs supporting the conspiracy theory QAnon.

In Montreal, thousands marched outside the office of Premier François Legault, also hold up QAnon signs, as well as those opposing the United Nations and 5G networks. Many QAnon followers believe 5G signals are behind the spread of COVID-19.

Other protesters waved flags reading “Trump 2020.”

“I accuse public health [officials] of manipulating the numbers since the beginning of the pandemic to justify bringing our economy to a halt,” Jean-Jacques Crèvecœur, an anti-vaccine activist told the crowd.

Quebec does have a mask mandate, and Legault recently announced fines for those who disobey it.

