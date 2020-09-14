https://www.theblaze.com/news/candace-owens-shreds-pea-brained-lebron-james-blm-for-ambush-on-la-sheriffs-the-racist-anti-police-black-lives-matter-lie-is-to-blame

Conservative commentator Candace Owens tore into NBA player LeBron James for his support of the Black Lives Matter movement’s rhetoric following the

horrific ambush on two deputies in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

What’s a very brief history here?

Two sheriff’s deputies were shot in an unprovoked attack as they sat in a police cruiser on a Los Angeles street, according to authorities.

Both were “severely wounded” during the incident, and taken to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery.

As they arrived, Black Lives Matter activists reportedly converged on the facility, blocking entrances, demanding the officers be

left to die from their grievous injuries.

Several protesters were arrested during the fracas.

What are the details?

Referring to the weekend’s attack on the sheriffs, Owens on Sunday said that James — who once insisted that black men are “literally hunted” every time they leave their homes — is complicit in antagonizing anti-cop activists.

Owens — author of “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democratic Plantation” — asked, “Why does this happen? Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like @KingJames tell young black men that they are ‘literally being hunted.’ This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric.”

“The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame,” she insisted.

The conservative commentator later

wrote, “Why else does this happen? Because when pea-brained athletes put the name of an alleged RAPIST on their helmets and jerseys, criminals begin believing they are acting as heroes.”

“BLACK LIVES MATTER AND THE COMPLICIT MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS, ATHLETES, AND ENTERTAINERS ARE TO BLAME,” she added.

What else?

Later on Sunday, Owens spoke to Mark Levin during an appearance on Fox’s “Life, Liberty, & Levin,” where she said James’s apparent outrage over white privilege and racism was overblown and misplaced.

“He’s got a white gardener, a white chef, all various white people that work for him, white driver,” she said. “So if that’s racism, LeBron, please, please share some of that with the rest of us.”

The conservative also said that many celebrities privately correspond with her, and allegedly admit to being closeted conservatives who live in fear of losing their affluent positions in Hollywood.

“If I opened my inbox and showed you the amount of celebrities that have written to me privately, that silent majority that we’re always talking about, they’ve written to me and said, ‘I’m finally starting to see the truth. I can’t stand being in Hollywood. I’m not allowed to use my voice to say what I actually believe,” Owens told Levin.

She added, “These are the same celebrities that are actually posting the black squares on Instagram and saying ‘We must care about black lives.’ And they’re saying they’re doing it basically under duress because if they don’t, they’ll lose their entire careers.”

Owens also promised that there is a cultural and political awakening taking place across the U.S. for the better.

“There is something shaking and something happening in this country, and more and more people are awake and alive to what is really at risk, which is really the values and the principles that this country was built upon,” she insisted.

