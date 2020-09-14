https://thenationalpulse.com/news/chinese-communist-party-floats-defund-the-u-s-military-campaign-for-u-s-left-to-adopt/

Chinese state-run media argues it is “necessary” for the U.S. to “defund” its military due to its contributions to global pollution.

The commentary, appearing in Chinese Communist Party-run media outlet China Global Television Network (CGTN), appropriated the American left’s “defund the police” slogan to apply to the military.

The op-ed – “Defunding the Military is a Necessary Step for U.S.’ Climate Reckoning” – justifies the claim by insisting America’s military is “one of the largest polluters on the planet.”

In reality, China overwhelmingly dominates the world in its pollution of air and water.

CGTN, therefore, demands that defunding both the military and police are “in order” in the 800-word piece:

“Defund the police” has become a popular slogan, but “defund the military” is also in order when confronted with the dual reality of the country’s complete lack of a serious climate program and fanatic military spending.”

The outlet, a mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party, continues, describing the “positive change” that would result from the U.S. government repurposing “a fraction of this money”:

“Serious and long-lasting positive changes could be brought about if even a fraction of this money was set aside to help develop the country’s productive forces away from fossil fuels.”

The absurd call comes as tensions continue to rise between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party in light of the latter spawning and spreading a pandemic and perpetrating decades of economic and information warfare.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

