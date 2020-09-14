https://thepostmillennial.com/cdc-to-conduct-crt-inspired-trainings-against-trumps-executive-order

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reportedly moving forward with critical race theory-inspired trainings in violation of President Donald Trump’s executive cease and desist order that abolishes social justice indoctrination in the federal government.

BOMBSHELL: The @CDCgov is moving forward with a critical race theory training program—in violation of @POTUS‘ executive action. I’ve obtained leaked documents that outline the CDC’s plan to “examine the mechanisms of systemic racism” and address “White supremacist ideology.” ? — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

The national public health institute, a United States federal agency that operates under the Department of Health and Human Services, decided to ignore the president’s call to cut off taxpayer-funded racial bias conditioning of federal employees that the Trump administration alleges “seeks to undercut our core values as Americans and drive division within our workforce.”

Journalist Christopher Rufo released leaked documents that outline the CDC’s plan to “examine the mechanisms of systemic racism” and address “White supremacist ideology.”

The 13-week series is titled “Naming, Measuring, and Addressing the Impacts of Racism on the Health and Well-Being of the Nation and the World.” A presentation will be conducted by Camara Phyllis Jones, former president of the American Public Health Association.

The first three training sessions are focused on “racism, sexism, and other systems of structured inequality” and teach CDC employees to “address institutionalized racism” in order to “really set things right in the garden” of a purportedly racist nation.

The first three training sessions are focused on “racism, sexism, and other systems of structured inequality,” then teaching CDC employees that they must “address institutionalized racism” to “really set things right in the garden” of a racist nation. pic.twitter.com/0EfmHKi2WD — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

In the sixth through ninth sessions, the CDC claims that “racism is a public health crisis” and that “systemic racism” leads to “police killings of unarmed Black and Brown men and women” and “the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color.”

Then in sessions 10 and 11, the trainers will instruct CDC employees to “target” and destroy the values of “focus on the individual,” the “myth of meritocracy,” the “myth of American exceptionalism,” and “White supremacist ideology” based on textbook critical race theory.

In sessions 10 and 11, the trainers will teach CDC employees that they must “target” and destroy the values of “focus on the individual,” the “myth of meritocracy,” the “myth of American exceptionalism,” and “White supremacist ideology.” This is textbook critical race theory. pic.twitter.com/AZoTlpxA3t — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

The final session provides a guide on how to become activists, encouraging staffers to join an “Anti-Racism Collaborative with eight Collective Action Teams” focused on “communications,” publishing scientific “anti-racist” work, and influencing “policy and legislation.”

“I thought maybe they would wisely cancel this training series. Instead we got a message this morning confirming…The pressure to participate is palpable and if you don’t you will have to explain why you aren’t a racist,” Rufo’s unnamed whistleblower expressed outrage.

My whistleblower is outraged: “I thought maybe they would wisely cancel this training series. Instead we got a message this morning confirming … The pressure to participate is palpable and if you don’t you will have to explain why you aren’t a racist.” — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

“We are in the midst of a pandemic and the CDC is prioritizing a critical race theory training program that is in direct violation of a presidential order,” Rufo tweeted, calling on CDC Director Robert Redfield to “immediately terminate this program—and focus on COVID-19, where CDC has been disastrous.”

Rufo then rallied his followers to stand behind him, also issuing a warning to every federal department in the United States.

“If you violate the president’s order on critical race theory, I will find you, expose you, and shut you down,” the reporter fired on Twitter.

Finally, I want to issue a warning to every federal department in the United States: if you violate the president’s order on critical race theory, I will find you, expose you, and shut you down. Hit me with a ?? in the comments if you’re behind me. — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

Rufo’s critical race theory investigations have exposed the Treasury Department for telling its employees that “virtually all White people contribute to racism,” the National Credit Union Administration for conducting a session for 8,900 employees that argued that America was “built on the blacks of people who were enslaved,” the Sandia National Labs for holding a three-day reeducation camp for white males, the Argonne National Laboratories for commanding white lab employees to admit that they atone for the “pain and anguish inflicted upon Black people,” the Department of Homeland Security for hosting a training on “microaggressions, microinequities, and microassaults,” and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion for hosting weekly “Intersectionality Workshops.”

The mainstream media has since covered the leftist propaganda as “sensitivity training,” while ignoring documented evidence of racially-segregated training sessions, the revival of the race essentialism, and subjecting employees to ritualistic self-denouncement.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has since argued that now is the time for “Congress to ban federal dollars from being spent on critical race theory or any other divisive, race-based propaganda.”

“I will fight to include a ban on any spending bill Congress passes,” the Republican senator tweeted.

It’s time for Congress to ban federal dollars from being spent on critical race theory or any other divisive, race-based propaganda. I will fight to include a ban on any spending bill Congress passes https://t.co/HXMjJHyNxv — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 14, 2020

“I’m with you,” Rufo supported Hawley, adding the crossed swords emoji as a symbol of allegiance.

