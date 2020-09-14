https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/cdc-ignores-presidential-order-moves-forward-critical-race-theory-program-pushing-marxist-garbage-accuses-police-racism/

The same federal group that failed the nation and the world with their convoluted, unscientific and destructive COVID-19 policies is moving ahead with their critical race theory program.

This is despite President Donald Trump’s ban just ten days ago!

The CDC training claims that “racism is a public health crisis” and that “systemic racism” leads to “police killings of unarmed Black and Brown men and women”

Investigative reporter Chris Rufo broke this news on Monday.

The first three training sessions are focused on “racism, sexism, and other systems of structured inequality,” then teaching CDC employees that they must “address institutionalized racism” to “really set things right in the garden” of a racist nation. pic.twitter.com/0EfmHKi2WD — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

In sessions 10 and 11, the trainers will teach CDC employees that they must “target” and destroy the values of “focus on the individual,” the “myth of meritocracy,” the “myth of American exceptionalism,” and “White supremacist ideology.” This is textbook critical race theory. pic.twitter.com/AZoTlpxA3t — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

This is complete garbage they are pushing on federal employees.

This failed organization needs a serious housecleaning.

The final session teaches CDC employees how to become activists. They will be encouraged to join an “Anti-Racism Collaborative with eight Collective Action Teams,” focused on “communications,” making scientific publications “anti-racist,” and influencing “policy and legislation.” pic.twitter.com/1zV5NmUkfF — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 14, 2020

This is the same government body that destroyed the middle class based on their flawed models and fraudulent data.

