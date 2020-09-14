https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/cdc-ignores-presidential-order-moves-forward-critical-race-theory-program-pushing-marxist-garbage-accuses-police-racism/

The same federal group that failed the nation and the world with their convoluted, unscientific and destructive COVID-19 policies is moving ahead with their critical race theory program.

This is despite President Donald Trump’s ban just ten days ago!

The CDC training claims that “racism is a public health crisis” and that “systemic racism” leads to “police killings of unarmed Black and Brown men and women”

Investigative reporter Chris Rufo broke this news on Monday.

This is complete garbage they are pushing on federal employees.

This failed organization needs a serious housecleaning.

This is the same government body that destroyed the middle class based on their flawed models and fraudulent data.

MEDICAL FRAUD: CDC Includes 5,692 Intentional Injuries and Poisonings in their Total US Coronavirus Death Count

SHOCK REPORT: This Week CDC Quietly Updated COVID-19 Numbers – Only 9,210 Americans Died From COVID-19 Alone – Rest Had Different Other Serious Illnesses

