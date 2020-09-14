https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/chad-pergram-democrat-disruptions-delays-result-president-pelosi/

FOX News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram told FBN viewers on Monday that all of the Democrat Party delays and disruptions in tabulating votes this year could possibly result in a President Pelosi. Stone Cold Crazy Nancy Pelosi could be given the White House if states do not get their votes counted on time.

Maybe this is their plan? They know senile Joe cannot win so they will steal the election with delays?

Via Cavuto.

TRENDING: Lancaster Black Lives Matter Militant Calls for People to Shoot Cops After Rioters Are Shot With Rubber Bullets (VIDEO)

[embedded content]

President Trump warned of this scenario back in August.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

