A series of shootings plagued Chicago over a violent September weekend in recent days, leaving at least 53 people shot and 13 dead as violence continues to wreak havoc across the nation’s third largest city.

“Ten people were killed and 43 others were wounded in shootings in another violent weekend in Chicago, according to police. At a press conference Monday morning, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown spoke about the importance of community policing to reduce crime,” reports ABC Chicago.

The crime wave was even worse according to the Chicago Tribune, writing “An Uber passenger was among at least 13 people killed in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. At least 57 people were shot across the city, according to data kept by the Tribune.”

“If Chicago is going to be a safer city, reducing violent crime to historical lows, it will be because of community policing,” Superintendent Brown said.

