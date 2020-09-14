https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Chick-Fil-A-SanAntonioAirport/2020/09/14/id/986888

Chick-fil-A is letting go of its legal fight to open a location at the San Antonio International Airport after getting blocked by city officials, according to the Associated Press.

“We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement.

In March 2019, the San Antonio City Council voted to block Chick-fil-A from opening a location at the city-owned airport, saying the company exhibited “anti-LGBTQ behavior.”

The dispute led to a federal investigation against San Antonio, two lawsuits and a bill signed by Texas’ GOP Gov. Greg Abbott backing up Chick-fil-A and religious freedom.

“The city maintains that at no point did it discriminate against Chick-fil-A,” a San Antonio spokesperson told TV station KSAT.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton began investigating whether San Antonio officials violated federal law blocking Chick-fil-A from opening at the airport based on the religious beliefs of the owner.

“To exclude a respected vendor based on religious beliefs is the opposite of tolerance and is inconsistent with the Constitution, Texas law, and Texas values,” Paxton said.

Paxton also asked U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to investigate the dispute, which led to the city extending Chick-fil-A a location at the airport, according to a letter from Paxton.

“While we are not pursuing a location in the San Antonio airport at this time, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve San Antonians in our 32 existing restaurants,” Chick-Fil-A said.

