https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chinesevirologist-coronavirus-covid-wuhanlab/2020/09/14/id/986905

A Chinese virologist who claimed coronavirus was created in a Wuhan, China, lab has released a report on Monday that she said substantiates her charge.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a former researcher at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, posted a paper on the open-access website Zenote, that she said shows how SARS-CoV-2 was “conveniently created” in a laboratory in six months.

“The first thing is the [meat] market in Wuhan … is a smokescreen and this virus is not from nature,” Yan wrote, saying she received “her intelligence from the CDC in China, from the local doctors.”

The paper titled “Unusual Features of the SARS-CoV-2 Genome Suggesting Sophisticated Laboratory Modification Rather Than Natural Evolution and Delineation of Its Probable Synthetic Route” was co-authored with two other researchers.

The release of the paper followed an interview Yan gave on British talk show “Loose Women,” where she repeated her claim that “comes from the lab — the lab in Wuhan and the lab is controlled by China’s government.”

Yan added that the reports that coronavirus originated in 2019 from a Wuhan wet market is “a smokescreen.”

Last year, she accused Chinese officials of lying about the origins of coronavirus and covering up her work investigating the disease.

Yan reportedly fled Hong Kong in April and came to America to shed light on the origins of coronavirus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

