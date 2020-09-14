One of the things that is most disconcerting to me right now is the fact that so many people, on both sides, are beginning to talk about how civil war is coming, and they have cavalier attitudes about it. Both sides talk about it as if it is a forgone conclusion if their side loses the election. We have government employees, journalists and many ordinary citizens all speculating.

Republicans say, “bring it on,” and “locked and loaded.” They are filled with bravado and seem to want something to start so they can finish it. This is idiocy and I’m disgusted when I see it posted on Facebook.

The Democrats have already started killing cops and Trump supporters in the streets, so armed conflict is already acceptable to them. Just this weekend a Biden supporter attempted to assassinate two officers as they sat in their patrol car. Then other Biden supporters tried to rush the emergency room where the officers were taken and when repelled by police, they chanted, “We hope they die!”

This is insane… on BOTH sides.

To the right, I say you need to watch history documentaries rather than action movies. War is hideous. The Civil War was brutal and split families. It was justified but it wasn’t anything to glorify. People died horrible deaths. This isn’t something to yearn for. It is something to be avoided. You have glorified something that is brutal to describe, let alone go through.

To the left, I say that you have no clue whatsoever about what you would face if you pushed more violence. The right has hundreds of millions of guns, and tens, maybe hundreds of billions of rounds of ammunition. They have for their entire lives trained themselves and their families on these guns. Everybody, men, women, and children on the right know how to handle a firearm. You would have stuck your bare hands into a snake’s nest. Don’t confuse their patience as you riot with weakness.

Debate vigorously. Sometimes even heatedly. But for crying out loud, stop with the discussion of the coming civil war. It isn’t anything that any of us should want to see happen.