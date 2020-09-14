https://www.dailywire.com/news/city-manager-of-lynwood-near-where-la-deputies-were-shot-posts-chickens-come-home-to-roost

The city manager of California, which is near Compton, where two Los Angeles County deputies were ambushed and shot in the head Saturday night, posted a meme on Instagram after the shooting with a picture of the 1960’s black leader Malcom X and the caption “CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOST.”

Jose Ometeotl, City Manager of Lynwood, also wrote in the post, which was deleted later, “The fact that someone randomly opened fire on deputies is to be expected in the society we live in today.”

Ometeotl wrote:

The shooting of anyone is a wholly unacceptable occurrence in society. I do not condone the type of violence seen in the shooting of the deputies in Compton. I will say that communities like Compton have been plagued by deputy gangs that inflict fear and violence in the community. These deputies murdered, framed and stole from the community just because they could. Good deputies never turned on bad deputies for fear of retaliation and when caught most of these bad deputies kept their jobs and continued on their criminal career. The fact that someone randomly opened fire on deputies is to be expected in the society we live in today. The political climate and leadership of Sheriff Villanueva has only sowed the seeds of anger and frustration in the community. I pray for the deputies and their families while still demanding justice for Andres Guardato, Breona Taylor, Tamir Rice, Ahmaud Arbery …

Here is the full post from before he made his account private. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/ETAmv3ekcg — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

As The Daily Wire reported:

Two deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department were hospitalized Saturday evening after a male gunman approached their patrol vehicle, fired multiple shots inside in an ambush attack, and then fled on foot, according to officials and video surveillance. One of the deputies is a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy, and the other is a 24-year-old male, revealed Sheriff Alex Villanueva in a press conference Saturday evening. He did not disclose their condition. “This is just a somber reminder: It’s a dangerous job,” said Villanueva during the press conference. “Actions — words — have consequences, and our job does not get any easier because people don’t like law enforcement.”

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department put up a six-figure reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who ambushed and shot the two deputies.

“We at the LASD would like to offer our sincerest appreciation for the overwhelming support being offered from all over the Nation. We also wish to thank the LA County Board of Supervisors for sponsoring the $100K reward for the arrest and conviction of this coward,” the sheriff’s department announced.

“Investigators have described the suspect as a black male who was wearing dark clothing at the time, and appeared to be between 28-30 years old. Sheriff’s Department Homicide Captain Kent Wenger said he could not draw further conclusions about the suspect’s height and weight because the surveillance video that captured the shooting used a fish-eye camera lens, which he said can distort footage and the appearance of the suspect,” The Daily Wire noted.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

