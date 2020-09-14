https://www.dailywire.com/news/city-of-lynwood-responds-to-city-manager-who-posted-chickens-come-home-to-roost-after-deputies-shot

The City of Lynwood separated themselves late on Sunday from a disturbing message that was posted to social media by the city’s manager, who said that the shooting of two sheriff’s deputies was the “chickens” coming “home to roost.”

Late on Saturday night, two sheriff’s deputies were shot in Compton as they sat in their patrol car when an assailant, who is still at large, approached the vehicle from behind and opened fire. Both deputies, who were shot in the head, were listed in stable condition as of late Sunday night.

City Manager Jose Ometeotl set his Instagram to private after his message went viral online and sparked backlash.

The message stated:

The shooting of anyone is a wholly unacceptable occurrence in society. I do not condone the type of violence seen in the shooting of the deputies yesterday in Compton. I will say that communities like Compton have been plagued by deputy gangs that inflict fear and violence in the community. These deputies murdered, framed and stole from the community just because they could. Good deputies never turned on bad deputies for fear of retaliation and when caught most of these bad deputies kept their jobs and continued on their criminal career. The fact that someone randomly opened fire on deputies is to be expected in the society we live in today. The political climate and leadership of Sheriff Villanueva has only sowed the seeds of anger and frustration in the community. I pray for the deputies and their families while still demanding justice for Andres Guardado, Breana Taylor, Tamir Rice, Ahmaud Arbery…

The City of Lynwood responded to Ometeotl’s message by stating that his social media post, which was on his personal account, did not reflect the views of the city.

“On behalf of the hard-working families of Lynwood as well as the City’s employees and elected officials, we wish to send our heartfelt prayers to the families of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies recently injured in the line of duty,” the statement said. “We also support every effort by the Sheriff’s Dept. to track down their attackers.”

“There have been comments made today (Sunday) by our City Manager on his personal social media that are his personal opinions and don’t reflect the position of the Lynwood City Council,” the statement added. “Today we are only thinking of the two deputies and are praying for their recovery.”

