Pardon the pun, but we’re getting some really hot takes Monday now that President Trump has flown to California to meet with Gov. Gavin Newsom and discuss the wildfires that are burning in the state. We all know where Newsom stands; he tweeted last Friday that what California is experiencing is “an existential climate CRISIS.”

President Trump has been ridiculed by Vox’s Aaron Rupar for his explanation of the importance of forest management to prevent fires like these, but Rupar’s take has been topped by CNN’s Brianna Keilar, who straight-up said the president is “victim-blaming” those in the path of the flames.

Isn’t Newsom the one doing the victim-blaming here, since his constituents have contributed to climate change, and that’s what started the fires?

