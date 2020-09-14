http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/LCLcBhHyGfA/crime-comes-to-the-suburbs.php

Edina, Minnesota, is an elite suburb that formerly had one of the most outstanding public school districts in the country. That was before Edina’s school system went “woke” and began prioritizing indoctrination over education. In recent years, Edina’s schools have slipped badly in objective test measurements.

This coincides with the city’s transformation from a Republican bastion, as recently as 25 years ago, to a deep-blue outpost of progressivism. How is that working out for Edina? In addition to the decline of the town’s schools, crime has arrived. As law enforcement has collapsed following the George Floyd riots–a development that was applauded by many, likely most, Edina residents–the chickens are coming home to roost. So we see news of carjackings:

According to the Edina Police Department, around 4:34 p.m. the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox reported his vehicle — which is owned by the driver’s employer — had been stolen in the 4600 block of Arden Avenue in Edina. He said the suspect approached the vehicle and told him to get out. The suspect then drove off in the car. Edina police officers found the vehicle, but the suspect would not stop. The suspect then led eight Edina squad cars and two Richfield squad cars on a chase, police said. Minnesota State Patrol troopers monitored the situation from a helicopter. Police say the chase ended with a crash at Hazelton Road and France Avenue after Edina police executed a pit maneuver.

Carjackings in the middle of the afternoon are, to put it mildly, a new development. But not a unique one. From NextDoor:

Hit and run. My son was hit and run by a vehicle that was running 55 mph on a 25 mph speed limit. The accident happened yesterday at the intersection of 70th & France. Two guys were in the vehicle and ran a red light. Thank God my son is fine, able to get off his car in one piece & coherent. The two guys fled off the scene. No matter how careful you are on the road there are crazy drivers around that do not care. With all the cameras in that intersection, I hope those two will get caught. Stay safe everyone!

Life-threatening crime in elite suburbs like Edina is a new phenomenon, but residents had better get used to it if they continue to support BLM and other anti-law enforcement causes. What do they think is going to happen if law enforcement is dismantled?

The stark choice between law and order and violent crime is on the ballot in November. Frankly, I suspect that a majority of Edina residents are too far gone to make a rational decision. One hopes that is not the case in most suburbs across the country.

