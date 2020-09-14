https://www.dailywire.com/news/cynthia-nixon-j-k-rowlings-comments-were-really-painful-for-my-trans-son

Former “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon has claimed that J.K. Rowling inflicted pain on her transgender son when the author expressly denounced aspects of transgender ideology.

Speaking with The Independent, Nixon said that her transgender son Samuel felt deep pain after hearing Rowling’s comments due to the influence that the “Harry Potter” series had on them.

“It was really painful for him because so much of his childhood was tied up with Harry Potter. We’re a Harry Potter family,” Nixon said. “The books seem to be about championing people who are different, so for her to select this one group of people who are obviously different and sort of deny their existence, it’s just… it’s really baffling.”

“I know she feels like she’s standing up for feminism, but I don’t get it,” she added.

Earlier in the summer, J.K. Rowling said that transgender ideology could lead to the erasure of womanhood as we know it by denying the basic biological functions that differentiate women from men. “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she tweeted.

Cynthia Nixon will be starring in the upcoming Netflix show “Ratched,” a prequel to the 1975 Oscar winner “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” In the show, Nixon will be playing a closet lesbian who, at one point, gives a lobotomy to an open lesbian as a form of “conversion therapy.”

“It’s this issue of, what do we do about the parts of ourselves that don’t function?” said Nixon of the moment. “Do we try to eradicate them, or do we bring them out into the light of day and look at them and try in a compassionate way? So, from a queer perspective, we’ve been told for ever that we are sick and perverted and that we must just suppress these feelings. But actually something else is true. These are important and beautiful parts of us.”

Reflecting on the legacy of “Sex and the City,” Nixon said that the show broke barriers by showing people that women are actually interested in sex.

“It showed people that women are actually deeply interested in sex and they don’t see it as just a way to entrap men and get a ring on their finger. That was a big revelation,” Nixon said. “Obviously things are of their time. Some of the gay characterisation was broad and all that, but I think that in terms of having gay representation on the show, I think we did pretty well with that. The thing that we really fell down on, and I was very aware of it at the time… It was always a problem how little racial diversity there was.”

