Communist Mayor Bill De Blasio announced on Monday he is cancelling the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was started in 1924 by Macy’s Department Stores. It has been broadcast on national television since 1953.

More than 44 million people typically watch the parade.

The parade brings significant revenue to New York restaurants and vendors.

New York STATE reached its peak COVID-19 numbers back in April.

Today the entire state of 19.5 million sees less than ten deaths a day.

The Hill reported:

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be “reimagined” amid the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers opting to make the iconic holiday season kick-off event virtual. “It will not be the same parade we’re used to,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said Monday during a news briefing. “It will be a different kind of event,” de Blasio said of the traditional balloon and crowd-packed festivities, which date back nearly a century. “They’re reinventing the event for this moment in history, and you’ll be able to enjoy the spirit, the joy of that day on television and online,” de Blasio said. The event won’t be “a live parade,” de Blasio added, but will be something “that will really give us that warmth, and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving Day.”

