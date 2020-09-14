https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/14/deleted-axios-backtracks-on-linking-republicans-pouncing-on-cuties-to-qanon-conspiracy-theories/

Here we were all set to do a post on Axios and how it has linked concerns over the Netflix movie “Cuties” to the QAnon movement, but then they went ahead and deleted their tweet and changed their story. Here’s the deleted tweet:

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, Sen. Ted Cruz sent a letter to the Justice Department asking it to look into “whether Netflix, its executives, or the filmmakers violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography.” This follows long-time concerns about the film, ever since the promotional image (which even Netflix said was inappropriate) showed 11-year-olds in sexually suggestive poses.

Axios picked up on that news and ran with it, drawing QAnon conspiracy theories into a legitimate discussion of whether the filmmakers had exploited minors to make a movie sure to be a hit with pedophiles.

Axios officially comes out as pro-child sex trafficking. https://t.co/u0hiss5Xi8 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 14, 2020

So if you care about the sexualization of young children you’re now a Q Anon believer? https://t.co/ermG8nTvyI — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 14, 2020

According to Axios, Nancy Pelosi’s daughter (@sfpelosi) is now a notable GOP politician and QAnon conspiracist for speaking out against Netflix’s “Cuties” You can’t make this shit up pic.twitter.com/dFTk9cplUi — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) September 14, 2020

Why did Axios delete this? Were they hacked? Has the notorious 4chan struck again? Only @oneunderscore__ can get to the truth. pic.twitter.com/nHJtRrWFRv — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 14, 2020

It’s so well framed, Axios deleted the tweet. — Cʜɪᴢᴀᴅ ⚜️🥃 (@AUChizad) September 14, 2020

Axios just deleted their tweet linking criticism of Cuties to being part of QAnon. It can’t be this difficult to just say that 11 year olds twerking in a movie is in fact bad. pic.twitter.com/TPvjprZ6d7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 14, 2020

Axios deleted their “well-framed” tweet. Thought and prayers to the 4Chan Chatter reporter. pic.twitter.com/V0StPByhln — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2020

QAnon? How is QAnon relevant to finding “cuties” abhorrent? https://t.co/LwfLFsixf1 — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) September 14, 2020

Opposing child sexual abuse is a stance related to conspiracy theories apparently. https://t.co/cxFgWQFnIW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 14, 2020

Axios: “Actually, sexually abusing children is good because it owns the cons” — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 14, 2020

As if it needs to be said, GOP politicians are denouncing CUTIES because, politically, it is a good thing to publicly oppose quasi-child pornography (and do not gaslight me, I my way through the film to make sure my opinion on this was informed and not just speculation). https://t.co/ziH7YCFFad — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) September 14, 2020

So their best argument for allowing Netflix to produce a movie littered with child pornography of 11-year-old girls is that all conservatives are QAnon supporters, therefore simply disregard all outraged remarks as a “conspiracy theory”? Got it. https://t.co/54GUthFAXZ — Rachel (@RachelValdez) September 14, 2020

“Their stance is linked to a child sex trafficking conspiracy” What’s the proof of this supposed “link”? It’s perfectly valid to object to the film without being a Qanon believer. https://t.co/aGN1Ai5Ddz — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 14, 2020

“Denounces?” Or attempts to denounce? Guessing Axios probably wouldn’t want to defend little girls sucking on their fingers, brushing their crotches, dancing stripper routines, watching porn, or the many many other instances of sexualization of little girls in “Cuties.” https://t.co/pypl7Qb6Gs — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 14, 2020

The Axios article defending Cuties against accusations of promoting child sexualization is still up. They’re calling all outrage against it a part of the QAnon conspiracy theory. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 14, 2020

It’s still up, but as The Daily Caller reports, it’s been re-written to excise all the bits about QAnon.

NEW: @axios updated their article about Cuties to remove any mention of QAnon pic.twitter.com/31PVPrOXLA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 14, 2020

“Editor’s note: This story was updated after publishing to remove references to the QAnon conspiracy theory.”

Yes, because Nancy Pelosi’s daughter is the epitome of a right wing extremist lol — Mark (@MarkfromAZ) September 14, 2020

Christine Pelosi, a filmmaker herself, said “Cuties” “hypersexualizes girls my daughter’s age no doubt to the delight of pedophiles like the ones I prosecuted,” and Tulsi Gabbard called it “Netflix child porn.”

It’s been quite the ride seeing left-leaning outlets try to defend “Cuties” from criticism (“It’s a foreign film that won an award at Sundance!”) and also paint critics of the film as conspiracy nuts.

