Due to a series of embarrassing verbal blunders, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears to be mentally deteriorating.

In the many interviews that the 77-year-old has given leading up to the November election, Biden has appeared to be increasingly absent-minded.

Many of the former vice president’s answers to questions have appeared half-baked, incorrect or blatantly offensive.

Four of these gaffes of his, however, were especially embarrassing:

‘Are You a Junkie?’

During an interview with CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett, Biden lashed out at the reporter with some strange accusations in response to being asked if he had taken a cognitive test.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man,” Biden responded to Barnett, appearing to be very defensive.

“That’s like saying to you before you got on this program if you had taken a test, were you taking cocaine or not.”

“What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?”

If Trump had accused a black reporter of being a “junkie,” the left-leaning establishment media would be using it as proof of the president’s alleged racism.

Instead, since their pick for the 2020 election was the one who said it, this verbal blunder was neatly tucked away.

‘Poor Kids Are Just as Bright and Just as Talented as White Kids’

During a speech at an Asian and Latino Coalition town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, Biden had one of his worst gaffes yet.

“We should challenge students in these schools and have advanced placement programs in these schools. We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it,” he said to the audience.

“Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

Joe Biden slip-up in Iowa tonight. “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” Yikes…have fun mitigating that one. pic.twitter.com/m2VxZbnFHF — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 9, 2019

The former vice president realized the mistake he had made and then preceded to trip over his own words as he attempted a recovery.

“Wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids. No, I really mean it.”

Believe it or not, that isn’t even the most racially insensitive verbal blunder to make this list.

‘You Know, You Know The Thing’

Perhaps the most embarrassing of any of Biden’s verbal blunders came when the Democratic nominee failed at quoting the Declaration of Independence.

It was truly painful to watch as the 77-year-old tried his best to remember how exactly the quote went.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” Biden said.

So far, so good, but after this first line, things went downhill fast.

“All men and women, created by the, you know, you know the thing.”

Believe it or not, there is one Biden gaffe that was even worse than this.

‘You Ain’t Black’

Biden’s most cringe-worthy gaffe came during his interview on the popular radio program “The Breakfast Club,” which is hosted by a man going by the name Charlemagne Tha God.

Toward the end of the interview, Charlemagne Tha God suggested that Biden had a long way yet to go to earn the support of black supporters.

Biden’s response was borderline racist at best.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden responded.

.@JoeBiden: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” @cthagod: “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community.” @breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/endvWnOIV2 — America Rising (@AmericaRising) May 22, 2020

Biden later apologized for his comments during a call with black business leaders, during which he said, “[I] shouldn’t have been so cavalier.”

Unfortunately for Biden, the apology was too little, too late. Now this, along with several other racially insensitive verbal blunders Biden has made, is tied to the candidate for the rest of his campaign.

