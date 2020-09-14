https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/14/andrew-gillum-miami-beach-bisexual-gay-porn-male-escort/

Former candidate for governor of Florida Andrew Gillum has announced that he is bisexual following a March scandal where he was allegedly caught with a male escort.

“To be very honest with you, when you didn’t ask the question, you put it out there is whether or not I identify as gay,” Gillum, who lost to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election, said in an interview released Monday according to CNN.

“And the answer is I don’t identify as gay, but I do identify as bisexual, and that is something that I have never shared publicly before.”

“People who need help – sometimes look a lot like people who don’t need help at all.” – @GlennonDoyle We should all try being a little more kind. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) September 3, 2020

In March 2020, Gillum was discovered drunk in a Miami Beach hotel room with Travis Dyson, a gay porn actor who advertised himself as a male escort, Politico reported. Dyson was reportedly high on crystal meth when he and Gillum were discovered and is suspected of having overdosed on the drug. (RELATED: Andrew Gillum Says His Wife Still Loves Him After Scandal With Gay Escort)

“Everyone believes the absolute worst about that day,” Gillum said, referencing the incident. “At this stage, I don’t have anything else to have to conceal. I literally got broken down to my most bare place, to the place where I wasn’t even sure that I wanted to live. Not because of what I had done but because of everything that was being said about me.”

He continued, “What was most hurtful was this belief that I was somehow living a lie in my marriage and in my family. That was the most hurtful to me. Because I believe we are all entitled to mistakes, and I believe we are entitled to those mistakes without having every other respectable and redeeming part of our lives invalidated.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

