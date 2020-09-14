https://nypost.com/2020/09/14/video-shows-ambushed-la-county-deputy-applying-tourniquet-to-partner/

Shocking new surveillance footage shows a Los Angeles County deputy applying a tourniquet to her partner, despite her own gunshot wounds from a still-at-large gunman who ambushed them on Saturday night.

The female deputy, who took a bullet through her jaw, could be seen tying the device on the upper right arm of her male colleague after the two were shot in Compton, according to footage obtained by KABC.

Both deputies were standing as the tourniquet was being applied and the man later appeared to kneel down with the woman crouching behind him.

Late Sunday, an image was released showing the bloodied female deputy standing beside her kneeling partner. It’s unclear if that photo was a still frame from the surveillance recording.

The two cops — a 31-year-old mother and a 24-year-old man — were shot at close range while sitting inside their patrol car in a chilling caught-on-video ambush.

Both deputies underwent surgery and are in stable condition at the hospital, KABC reported.

The sheriff’s department is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the unknown gunman.

