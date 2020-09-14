https://onenewsnow.com/politics-govt/2020/09/14/dems-third-party-only-allowed-when-it-helps-us

A conservative activist is outraged that Democrats have convinced the Montana Supreme Court to drop the Green Party from the state’s November ballots.

Incumbent Republican Senator Steve Daines is in a tight re-election battle against Democrat Governor Steve Bullock. But now the Montana Green Party is accusing the Democrats of voter suppression since some 500 Green Party petition signers were reportedly pressured to recant their signatures, leaving the Greens short of the signatures needed to be on the ballot and prompting the state Supreme Court to rule they must be dropped.

Robert Knight, a conservative activist and a columnist for The Washington Times, says the Democrats like to play both sides of this.

Knight

“In Montana they are thrilled that the Green Party is off the ballot because that might have hurt their candidate,” he explains. “But a few years ago in Virginia, they openly backed the Libertarian candidate who got seven percent of the vote, and that knocked out Ken Cuccinelli, a conservative Republican. His margin of loss was … under three percent, and the Libertarian got seven percent. So they’re happy to have third party candidates on the ballot where it helps them, and they’ll resort to legal means to deny them places on the ballot if they think it will hurt them.”

Knight is not surprised that Democrats would stoop to these tactics.

“[The party] has been taken over by Marxists who will win by any means necessary,” he observes. “They go by the Marxist slogan, ‘The end justifies the means;’ you see it all over the country.”