The Justice Department’s independent watchdog opened an investigation into the events surrounding the sentencing of longtime Trump associate Roger Stone following an intervention by Attorney General William Barr, a new report claims.

The investigation by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz is reportedly “focused on events in February … when prosecutors for Stone have said they were told to seek a lighter sentence for Stone than they had previously considered,” according to anonymous sources cited by NBC News, with another source claiming testimony from former Stone prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky this summer “triggered” the watchdog’s office to open the inquiry.

“We welcome the review,” DOJ spokesperson Kerri Kupec told the Washington Examiner on Monday.

Stephanie Logan, a senior public affairs specialist with Horowitz’s office, told the Washington Examiner that “generally our practice is to not confirm or deny the existence of any ongoing investigation.”

After the Justice Department recommended a prison sentence of up to nine years for Stone in February, President Trump tweeted that he “cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” The Justice Department reversed itself, and the four line prosecutors, including Zelinsky, withdrew. The department said its decision to reverse course was made before Barr was aware of Trump’s position, and the president denied placing any pressure. The Justice Department walked back the “unduly high” sentence recommendation, suggesting three to four years instead but leaving it up to the court.

The self-described “dirty trickster” was sentenced by Judge Amy Berman Jackson to 40 months for obstruction of justice and 12 months for the other five counts to be served concurrently. The judge declared, “The truth still matters” as she handed down the sentence, which Stone called a “death sentence” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump commuted Stone’s sentence in July.

“In this case, I would welcome an investigation because it will ultimately prove that at least two of the former prosecutors in my case have lied about the sentencing process under oath,” Stone told the Washington Examiner in response to the report about the DOJ inspector general investigation. “I am highly confident that once this investigation is completed, Aaron Zelinsky will be indicted for perjury and for lying to Congress under oath.”

Zelinsky testified to the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee in June that he saw the Justice Department “exerting significant pressure on the line prosecutors in the case to obscure the correct Sentencing Guidelines calculation to which Roger Stone was subject ⁠— and to water down and in some cases outright distort the events that transpired in his trial and the criminal conduct that gave rise to his conviction.” He also said he “repeatedly” heard Stone “was being treated differently from any other defendant because of his relationship to the president.”

Zelinsky claimed the now-former acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Timothy Shea, was “receiving heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut Stone a break, and that the U.S. attorney’s sentencing instructions to us were based on political considerations.”

In response to Zelinsky’s claims, Kupec said that Barr “determined the high sentence proposed by the line prosecutors … was excessive and inconsistent with similar cases,” and she pointed out that “the judge ultimately sentenced Mr. Stone to half the time that the line prosecutors had originally proposed.” Kupec said: “Zelinsky’s allegations concerning the U.S. Attorney’s motivation are based on his own interpretation of events and hearsay (at best).”

Barr publicly griped about Trump’s commentary on the case after the president congratulated his top law enforcement official for “taking charge” of a case the president described as being out of control.

“I have a problem with some of the tweets,” the attorney general said in February, arguing Trump’s posts made it “impossible” to do his job.

“I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” Barr said. “I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody … whether it’s Congress, a newspaper editorial board, or the president.”

Barr also defended the Stone prosecution as well as his intervention in the sentencing while testifying before the House in July.

“Stone was prosecuted under me. I’ve said all along, I thought that was a righteous prosecution. I thought he should go to jail, and I thought the judge’s sentence was correct,” Barr said, adding, “I agree, the president’s friends don’t deserve special breaks. But they also don’t deserve to be treated more harshly than other people — and sometimes that’s a difficult decision to make, especially when you know you’re going to be castigated for it.”

Stone got swept up in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation in 2019. He was found guilty on five separate counts of lying to the House Intelligence Committee during its investigation into Russian interference about his alleged outreach to WikiLeaks, one count that he “corruptly obstructed” the congressional investigation, and another for attempting to intimidate a possible congressional witness.

Mueller’s April 2019 report concluded that Russia interfered in 2016 in a “sweeping and systematic fashion” but “did not establish” any criminal conspiracy between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

Stone’s lawyers argued that one of the members of the jury in his case, Tomeka Hart, was not an impartial juror because she repeatedly shared anti-Trump posts on social media. Trump said the jury was “totally tainted” because of Hart, but Jackson rejected Stone’s bid for a retrial in April, calling Stone’s motion “a tower of indignation.”

“He has appealed his conviction and is seeking a new trial. He maintains his innocence and has stated that he expects to be fully exonerated by the justice system,” said the White House statement in July on Stone’s commutation. “Mr. Stone, like every American, deserves a fair trial and every opportunity to vindicate himself before the courts. The President does not wish to interfere with his efforts to do so. At this time, however, and particularly in light of the egregious facts and circumstances surrounding his unfair prosecution, arrest, and trial, the President has determined to commute his sentence.”

In August, an appeals court granted Stone’s request to dismiss an appeal to his conviction, ending the lengthy court battle.