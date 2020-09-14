https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/dow-jumps-300-nasdaq-rebounds-nearly-2-worst-week-since-march/

(CNBC) — Stocks rose on Monday as a slew of corporate dealmaking activity and optimism toward a coronavirus vaccine sparked a broad market rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded about 320 points higher, or 1.1%. The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.8%. The tech-heavy benchmark was coming off its worst week since March.

Shares of Apple jumped 3%. The market has been following in the footsteps of its rally leader. Apple shares are down 10.6% this month.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

