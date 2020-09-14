https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/johndurham/2020/09/14/id/986829

The investigation of the origins of the Russia probe is gaining increased attention amid speculation about what U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John Durham uncovers.

Days after Sen. Lindsey Graham hinted at the possibility of more revelations coming out from the Durham probe, Fox News noted that signs indicate something will come out soon.

Among the recent developments are the fact that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team wiped more than a dozen cellphones before they were sent to the Justice Department’s inspector general for review and the sudden departure of one of Durham’s aides because of what’s being called political pressure from the Trump administration to produce a report before the Nov. 3 election.

However, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News that the aide, Nora Dannehy, “came in for a brief job” and that any questions about her leaving Durham’s team are coming from an “echo chamber trying to make things look bad” for Attorney General William Barr.

“They’re doing their job,” the source said. “It’s not easy to do stuff like this. Takes time.”

The Durham probe is focused on the timeline of July 2016 when the Russia investigation began at the FBI through May 2017 when Mueller was named the special counsel to investigate Russia’s 2016 election interference and whether President Donald Trump or his campaign had illicit ties to the Kremlin.

