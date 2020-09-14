https://www.theblaze.com/news/eggs-allegedly-thrown-at-children-during-rally-supporting-president-trump-this-is-what-the-democrat-party-allows

Delaware State Police on Monday told TheBlaze that “during a Republican Political Rally” Sunday outside the Crossroads Restaurant in Wilmington, three males between the ages of 20 and 25 drove by and threw eggs at the crowd standing near the roadway.

Police said three children and three adults were struck, no injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made amid the active investigation.

‘I wanted to show you what these hateful liberals did to a little child’

Lauren Witzke, a Republican candidate from Delaware for U.S. Senate, hosted the event supporting President Donald Trump. Witzke

posted a video on her Twitter page that she said showed the aftermath, including a little girl with eggshells in her hair and a little boy with egg on his shirt.

“I wanted to show you what these hateful liberals did to a little child,” Witzke said in the clip as the video camera focused on top of the girl’s head. “They drove by, and they threw eggs at little children.”

Witzke added that the rally participants were waiting for police and had the license plate of the egg-throwers’ vehicle.

“This is a hate crime right here,” she said, adding that “little children [are] getting egged” “just for being conservative.”

Witzke also said, “This is what the Democrat Party represents, this is what the Democrat party allows” and that “we have to build something better for our children and their future, because the radical left will throw eggs at little children, the radical left will throw profanities at little children.”

Here are other images:

How did folks react?

Of course a number of folks were upset at the alleged egging incident, but others had different points of view:

“Stop putting kids in the line of fire,” one commenter wrote. “Children are not props. Your whole message is lost when you have these children in harm’s way. Now you use them as a prop. Manipulate peoples emotion to fit your view. You are a piece of s**t.”

“I’m pro-Trump, but using that poor wee girl to make a point is unacceptable,” another commenter said. “Instead of standing over her and sticking a phone in her face … she should have been held and comforted. Eggs hurt when you’re hit by one. And clearly her eye was bothering her. Shame on you.”

“Eggs are better than pepper spray,” another detractor noted.

But there was plenty of pushback on such perspectives, too, as one commenter

noted, “If this were the other way around, there would be a mic in every conservative congressman’s face asking whether or not they denounced it. NO Democrat in Congress or running for office is ever asked to comment on stuff like this.”

Haven’t we seen this movie before?

In late August, two women in Wilmington were

caught on video ripping up pro-Trump signs and stealing a red “Make America Great Again” hat while a 7-year-old boy cried and chased after them near the venue for the virtual Democratic National Convention.

And last week, Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy — both 21 and from Wilmington — were

indicted by a New Castle County grand jury on charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, attempted third-degree assault, offensive touching, and felony hate crimes, Delaware Online reported.

L to R: Olivia Winslow, Camryn Amy Image source: Wilmington Police

Video of the incident shows two women harassing a mother and her young son. The women ripped pro-Trump signs and stole a MAGA hat sitting near the boy, whose mother recorded the altercation.

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @TrumpStudents

At one point the boy sees another hat on the ground, and when he goes to retrieve it, one of the women actually appears to stomp her foot to prevent him from picking it up. The video doesn’t show whether she makes contact with the boy’s hand:

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @TrumpStudents

But when a man the mother apparently knows attempts to intervene, the same woman appears to hit him in the face:

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @TrumpStudents

Here’s the clip:

