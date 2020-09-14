https://thehill.com/homenews/media/516336-ex-florida-gubernatorial-candidate-andrew-gillum-says-he-identifies-as

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (D) on Monday told daytime talk show host Tamron Hall that he identifies as bisexual.

Words never shared publicly until this moment #TamronHallShow “I identify as bisexual”. – @AndrewGillum — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) September 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“To be very honest with you, when you didn’t ask the question, you put it out there is whether or not I identify as gay. And the answer is I don’t identify as gay, but I do identify as bisexual, and that is something that I have never shared publicly before,” Gillum told Hall, a former NBC “Today” co-host, on Monday.

The former Tallahassee mayor checked into a rehab center six months ago for alcohol abuse after a suspected meth incident in a Miami hotel room in February.

Gillum was found passed out at the Mondrian South Beach hotel in Miami Beach along with another man who was taken to a hospital for a drug overdose. Gillum said he had been drinking but didn’t recall taking any drugs.

“Everyone believes the absolute worst about that day. At this stage, I don’t have anything else to have to conceal,” Gillum told Hall. “I literally got broken down to my most bare place, to the place where I wasn’t even sure that I wanted to live. Not because of what I had done but because of everything that was being said about me.”

“What was most hurtful was this belief that I was somehow living a lie in my marriage and in my family. That was the most hurtful to me. Because I believe we are all entitled to mistakes, and I believe we are entitled to those mistakes without having every other respectable and redeeming part of our lives invalidated.”

Gillum was a CNN contributor until stepping down from the role following the Miami Beach incident.

The 41-year-old narrowing lost to now-Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisFlorida Supreme Court blocks DeSantis justice pick The politically neglected minority: Asian Americans and COVID-19 House panel details ‘serious’ concerns around Florida, Georgia, Texas, Wisconsin elections MORE (R) in the Sunshine State’s gubernatorial race in 2018, 49.59 percent to 49.19 percent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

