https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/exclusive-videos-kid-rock-performs-huge-maga-rally-must-win-macomb-county-mi-video/

Country rock and rap star, Kid Rock, doesn’t make any secret of his support for President Trump.

Only 3 months after Trump’s inauguration, Kid Rock and his fiance Audra Berry, Ted Nugent and his wife Shemane, and Sarah Palin paid him a visit at the White House.

In March, President Trump and Kid Rock spent the day on the golf course together. Kid Rock tweeted about golfing with the president and thanked him for inviting him to golf at Trump International and “for being so wonderful.” Kid Rock called Trump a “great man” who is “so down to earth and fun to be with.”

Another great day on the links! Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful. What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!! -Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/cSsswI5PbW — Kid Rock (@KidRock) March 23, 2019

Today, in an Instagram post, Kid Rock (Robert Ritchie) clarified his unrelenting support for President Trump and announced that he would be joining Donald Trump Jr. at a rally tonight in Macomb County, MI for his re-election.

Ritchie explained that he’s been dealing with a chronic pain issue in his neck and back for the past 30 years, but that he wasn’t going to let that stop him from performing at the rally tonight. In his Instagram post, he included a photo of himself being injected with steroids to help him deal with the pain before the event.

Here’s the Instagram post showing an image of Kid Rock getting steroid injections.

100 Percent Fed Up shared exclusive videos and photos with The Gateway Pundit of the MAGA event in “must-win” Macomb County, MI, a county that Trump won in 2016, but hasn’t been won by a Republican since Reagan.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are joining Kid Rock tonight for a Make America Great Again event at 7 p.m. EST at Bumpers Landing Boat Club in Harrison Township, MI. The event will take place in

Trump supporter Rosemary George got a front-row seat to the rally and exclusively shared videos and photos from the event.

Here are a few videos of Kid Rock warming up with his band for the event.

American flags and Trump flags are proudly being flown by pro-American Michiganders.

These Trump flags were seen flying over a boat parked near the event.

Kid Rock is performing his “Slow My Roll” song for Trump supporters in advance of the event.

[embedded content]

Beautiful Women for Trump are everywhere you look at the Make America Great Again rally in Harrison Twp.

The crowd is beginning to swell, as thousands wait in line to take part in another historic Trump rally in Michigan.

One more song, “What I Learned Out On the Road,” before Kid Rock’s warm-up, concludes and the band gets ready for the show later tonight.

Many of the lyrics in Kid Rock’s songs include references from his home state of Michigan:“He’s a bad mamma jamma from Detroit city, Rock from southern Alabama back to Mackinaw City.”

[embedded content]

A HUGE thank you, to Rosemary George for sharing her videos and photos exclusively with 100 Percent Fed Up!

